OWNDATA (OWN) Price Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $48.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00075940 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002843 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

