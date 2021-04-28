Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $105.04 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $105.04 million and approximately $635,175.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,864.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,725.42 or 0.04967563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00468240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $898.98 or 0.01638553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.39 or 0.00760768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.70 or 0.00522560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00062369 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.60 or 0.00433064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,973,743 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

