Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the March 31st total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 251,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

