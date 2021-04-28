Oxygen (OXY) Price Up 18% This Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $163.69 million and $10.76 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00005955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.