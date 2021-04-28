PAC Global Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00196808 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

