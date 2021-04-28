PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.
PCAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24.
In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $227,405,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in PACCAR by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 313,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $19,937,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $15,901,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
