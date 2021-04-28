PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

PCAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $227,405,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in PACCAR by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 313,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $19,937,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $15,901,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.