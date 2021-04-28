Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.70

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

