Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

