Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,260. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.79 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 493,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 178,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.