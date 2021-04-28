Pacira BioSciences, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of PCRX opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after acquiring an additional 438,448 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

