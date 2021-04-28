Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

