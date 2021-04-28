PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

