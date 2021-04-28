PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

PACW opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

