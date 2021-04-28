PAID Network Reaches Market Cap of $170.83 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $170.83 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $2.69 or 0.00004905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00274725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.37 or 0.01033097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00711068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.34 or 1.00115698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

