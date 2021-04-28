Palomar (PLMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.89. Palomar has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $165,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $664,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.