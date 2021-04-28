Pan Orient Energy Corp. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at C$28,475.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 1,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,335.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 33,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,815.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 34,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 18,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,360.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 9,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,830.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 21,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,995.00.

Pan Orient Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.88. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.77.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

