Pan Orient Energy Corp. Purchases 33,500 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$29,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$106,800.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 1,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,335.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 34,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 18,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 15,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$8,360.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$6,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 9,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$7,830.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 21,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$19,995.00.

CVE POE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,551. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$0.96.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.