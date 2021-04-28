Pan Orient Energy Corp. Purchases 33,500 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$29,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$106,800.
Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 1,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,335.00.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 34,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 18,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.
- On Thursday, April 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 15,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00.
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$8,360.00.
- On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$6,750.00.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00.
- On Friday, March 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 9,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$7,830.00.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 21,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$19,995.00.
CVE POE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,551. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$0.96.
About Pan Orient Energy
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.