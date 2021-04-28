Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Trading Down 0.9%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 48,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 142,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $727,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

