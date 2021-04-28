PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $36.16

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and approximately $515.34 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $36.16 or 0.00066053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00065883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.79 or 0.00841685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00096339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,428.05 or 0.08088331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001463 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 159,106,054 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

