Pantos Hits 24 Hour Volume of $235,507.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $235,507.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00272941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.18 or 0.01032177 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.21 or 0.00722852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,782.24 or 0.99694321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

