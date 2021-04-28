Par Pacific (PARR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $773.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56.

Several research firms have commented on PARR. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

