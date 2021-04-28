Parachute Price Tops $0.0190 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and $242,895.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

