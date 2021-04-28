Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.05. Paragon Shipping shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 9,114 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.