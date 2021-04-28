Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 654 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.39. The company had a trading volume of 240,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $318.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.90 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

