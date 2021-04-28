Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

BAC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 689,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,785,473. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $346.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

