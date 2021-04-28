Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,308 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $109.34 on Wednesday, reaching $2,416.46. The stock had a trading volume of 93,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,763. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,902.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,341.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,445.80.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

