Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.57. 56,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,917. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

