Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $612.49. 62,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,424,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $556.13 and its 200-day moving average is $543.66. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.84 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

