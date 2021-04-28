Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.10. 86,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,721. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.45. The company has a market cap of $217.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.