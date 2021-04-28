Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,545 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $226.18.

