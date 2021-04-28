Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 6,785 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,332,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.87. 82,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,967. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

