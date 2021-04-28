Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,191. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

