Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. 8,383,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.