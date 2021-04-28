Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 147,913 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,913 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. 2,841,472 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41.

