ParallelCoin Trading Down 0.1% This Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $132,440.02 and $33.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.08 or 0.00467480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002598 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

