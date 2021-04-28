Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,246. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.71.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

