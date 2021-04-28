Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82 to $0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,246. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

