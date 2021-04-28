ParkinGo Trading Down 27% This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $15,488.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 27% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,664.28 or 1.00183583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00135696 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000907 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001724 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

