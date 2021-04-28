Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG opened at $2,307.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,341.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,902.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,437.80.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

