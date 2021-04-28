Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 76,856 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 291.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,856 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 365,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $157.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $157.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.