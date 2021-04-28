Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,387 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $92.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

