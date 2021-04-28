Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Stryker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

NYSE:SYK opened at $265.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

