Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $232.25 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.38 and a 52-week high of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.87 and a 200-day moving average of $209.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

