Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

