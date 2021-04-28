Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $184.87 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,764,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,108 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $184,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17.

