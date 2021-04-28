Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $28.47 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

