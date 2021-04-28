Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $29.10 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,652 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $248.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

