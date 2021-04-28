Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $38.60 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,439 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $419.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.04. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

