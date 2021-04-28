Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 57.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,371,000 after acquiring an additional 76,731 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $464.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

