Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 3,437 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. United Bank increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 859.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $182.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.77 and its 200 day moving average is $175.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.08.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.